Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 718,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,226. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $29.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

