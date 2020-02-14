Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 142,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 77,495 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

