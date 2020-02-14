Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $61.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.77% from the company’s current price.

DDOG has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $50.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $7,874,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,561,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,600 shares of company stock worth $18,786,304.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,363,311,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,040,051,000. IA Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,018,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,600,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,685,000. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

