David A. Frank Acquires 35,000 Shares of Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) Stock

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) insider David A. Frank bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Aquabounty Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. 129,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,790. The company has a market cap of $35.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.61. Aquabounty Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

Get Aquabounty Technologies alerts:

AQB has been the topic of several research reports. National Securities upgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aquabounty Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 14,582.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 61,974 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 406,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aquabounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 55,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aquabounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquabounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.