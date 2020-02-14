David M. Walker Sells 5,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David M. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $169,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $167,600.00.

NYSE PFSI traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.13. 1,048,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,865. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $39.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 26.60%. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 51,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $21,755,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 95,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 114,487 shares in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

