David Schneider Sells 1,824 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider David Schneider sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.02, for a total transaction of $629,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,841,644.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Schneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $805,294.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total transaction of $647,556.00.

On Friday, November 29th, David Schneider sold 3,559 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.97, for a total transaction of $999,972.23.

On Monday, November 25th, David Schneider sold 5,000 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00.

ServiceNow stock traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $357.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.99 and a 200-day moving average of $275.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.35, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $3,833,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 210,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,037 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 27,844 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

