Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 863,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.67% of Davita worth $64,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Davita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Davita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Davita by 1,166.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Davita alerts:

DVA opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.86. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on Davita in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.