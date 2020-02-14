Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Davita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Davita by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Davita by 1,166.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Davita by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Davita by 1,907.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 74,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 target price on Davita in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

NYSE:DVA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.61. 29,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.12%. Davita’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.