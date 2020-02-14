Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Short Interest Update

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.1 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of DXR opened at $9.60 on Friday. Daxor has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Get Daxor alerts:

Daxor Company Profile

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.