DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Receives News Impact Rating of -1.41

Media stories about DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. DBS GRP HOLDING/S earned a news impact score of -1.41 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DBSDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DBS GRP HOLDING/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DBS GRP HOLDING/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $73.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.34. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $83.43.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

