DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,586,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 255,106 shares during the period. DCP Midstream accounts for approximately 2.0% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 1.11% of DCP Midstream worth $38,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 28,729 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 28.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.4% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 189.2% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 136,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 89,590 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.09. DCP Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $34.15.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.43). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.45%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

