DDKoin (DDK) Price Hits $4.29

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. DDKoin has a total market cap of $7.33 million and $108,888.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.29 or 0.00041531 BTC on major exchanges including DOBI Exchange and Simex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.03501398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00253942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00160731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com.

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

