DE Burlo Group Inc. Cuts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $335.82. 15,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.08. The firm has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.74 and a 12 month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.