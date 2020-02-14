DE Burlo Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 166.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.57. 6,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,294. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $102.69 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In related news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $38,000,966 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.06.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

