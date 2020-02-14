DE Burlo Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

DE Burlo Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,192,000 after purchasing an additional 79,374 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,388,000 after acquiring an additional 325,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AbbVie by 22.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,056,000 after purchasing an additional 644,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,715,954. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average is $79.13. The firm has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.51.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

