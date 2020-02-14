DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 82,200 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

DE Burlo Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,200 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $171.71 and a 1 year high of $258.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.78 and a 200 day moving average of $222.98. The stock has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.