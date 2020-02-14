DECENT Market Capitalization Tops $1.81 Million (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, DECENT has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DECENT has a market cap of $1.81 million and $6,495.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, Upbit, Bittrex and ChaoEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DECENT alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010317 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00013212 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001701 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About DECENT

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, HitBTC, BCEX, Bittrex, LBank and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.