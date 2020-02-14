Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG) & Eca Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Head to Head Contrast

Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG) and Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Deep Well Oil & Gas and Eca Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A -0.89% -0.87% Eca Marcellus Trust I 75.44% 9.60% 9.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deep Well Oil & Gas and Eca Marcellus Trust I’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A Eca Marcellus Trust I $6.89 million 1.56 $5.75 million N/A N/A

Eca Marcellus Trust I has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Eca Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. 55.4% of Deep Well Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Deep Well Oil & Gas and Eca Marcellus Trust I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Well Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Eca Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Deep Well Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eca Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eca Marcellus Trust I beats Deep Well Oil & Gas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deep Well Oil & Gas Company Profile

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil sands exploration and development company in Canada. The company is involved in exploring for, developing, producing, and selling crude oil. It has a 90% working interest in 6 oil sands leases; a 100% working interest in 1 oil sand lease; and a 25% working interest in 2 oil sands leases in the Peace River oil sands area of North Central Alberta, Canada. Its leases cover approximately 37,322 gross acres. The company was formerly known as Allied Devices Corporation and changed its name to Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. in September 2003. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Eca Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells. ECA Marcellus Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

