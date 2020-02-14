DeepOnion Achieves Market Cap of $4.55 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 108.1% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00002747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Kucoin, Crex24 and BiteBTC. DeepOnion has a market cap of $4.55 million and $10,036.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009324 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005279 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001360 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00038268 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, RightBTC, Crex24, Coindeal, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

