DEEX Market Capitalization Tops $1.13 Million (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $4,184.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

About DEEX

DEEX is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

