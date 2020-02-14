DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 2,094 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 45.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI opened at $165.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $167.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.58 and its 200 day moving average is $152.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Brian M. Hermelin bought 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

