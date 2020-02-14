DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 3,472 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,403,000 after buying an additional 258,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after buying an additional 203,675 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in J M Smucker by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,369,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,754,000 after buying an additional 255,302 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in J M Smucker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 931,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,528,000 after buying an additional 92,294 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in J M Smucker by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 844,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,108,000 after buying an additional 121,786 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJM opened at $107.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.08.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on SJM. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

