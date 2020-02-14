DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 32,456 Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Zscaler by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,068,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $41,689.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,187 shares of company stock worth $13,532,524. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $61.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71. Zscaler Inc has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

