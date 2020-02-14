DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 13.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,074,655.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,795.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSA opened at $141.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.86. MSA Safety Inc has a 52 week low of $96.01 and a 52 week high of $142.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

