DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,437 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 41,021 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 87,937 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 120,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NYSE:NOV opened at $23.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

