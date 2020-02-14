DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $173.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $132.92 and a 1-year high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.