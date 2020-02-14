DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR opened at $89.27 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.37 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.91.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,981.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.