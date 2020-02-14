DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.43 Million Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 47,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 349,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 280,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $138.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.52. Avery Dennison Corp has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

