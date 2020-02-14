DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.46 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,560 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in VMware by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.88. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $128.69 and a one year high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on VMware from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

