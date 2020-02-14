DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.48 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,852 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 460,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $112.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day moving average is $104.84. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $113.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

