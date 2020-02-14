DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.49 Million Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 580,116 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 68.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth $69,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth $124,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of TRMB opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Bank sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $228,675.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,942.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $214,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,559.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,620 shares of company stock worth $744,248 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

