DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 841,079 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

