DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Cibc Bank USA purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the third quarter valued at $408,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the third quarter valued at $539,000. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 35,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 8.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 53,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $24.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Banco Sabadell raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

