DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $1.46 Million in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 171,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on QRTEA. ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.