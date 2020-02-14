DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $1.57 Million in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,073,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,505,000 after acquiring an additional 93,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,304,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

TRI opened at $81.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $52.14 and a 12-month high of $82.25.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

