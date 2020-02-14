DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $1.62 Million in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 1,458.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 235.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in LogMeIn during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 12.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOGM. BidaskClub cut LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGM opened at $85.43 on Friday. LogMeIn Inc has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $96.87. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.67.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $322.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. LogMeIn’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.