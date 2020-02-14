DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,127 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,682.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 974,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 939,259 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,473,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after buying an additional 62,441 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after buying an additional 53,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 754,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after buying an additional 48,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $482,067.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,466.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 30,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $2,117,551.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,221,025 shares in the company, valued at $83,457,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,604 shares of company stock worth $4,671,131. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.52.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on CBSH. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

