DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 130,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE:VTR opened at $58.55 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.