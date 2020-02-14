DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,897,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 691.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 46,817 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 360,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,626,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RETA stock opened at $230.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.49 and a beta of 2.58. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.84% and a negative return on equity of 3,281.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $388,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,439.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Securities downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.63.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

