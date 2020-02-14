DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 154,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Vereit by 5.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 272,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vereit by 31.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vereit by 59.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 159,173 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Vereit by 34.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,704,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,232,000 after buying an additional 953,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vereit by 18.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 136,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of VER stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Vereit Inc has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

