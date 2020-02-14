DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 3,823 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Aramark by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMK opened at $41.67 on Friday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $9,939,747.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

