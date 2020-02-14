DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 4,499 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $94,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3,474.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,338. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $113.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.00 and a 12 month high of $124.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 77.09%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

