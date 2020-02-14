DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 10,644 Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Mongodb by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mongodb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 39,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Mongodb by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Mongodb by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mongodb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Mongodb alerts:

In other Mongodb news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $245,106.64. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,026.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 97,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,635,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,321 shares of company stock worth $29,802,947 in the last ninety days. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDB opened at $169.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mongodb Inc has a 12-month low of $95.30 and a 12-month high of $184.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -69.63 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.12.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus started coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mongodb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

Mongodb Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.