DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 289.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,439,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,292,000 after buying an additional 1,069,983 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,806,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,158,000 after buying an additional 799,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,483,000 after buying an additional 642,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,051,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,801,000 after buying an additional 533,530 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 910,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,097,000 after buying an additional 489,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $74.30 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.