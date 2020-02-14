DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 220.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLED. FMR LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,573,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,478,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 651,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,524,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLED opened at $181.44 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $115.62 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

