DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,560 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Amc Networks worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,136 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $2,811,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. BidaskClub cut Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

AMCX opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81. Amc Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

