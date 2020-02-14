DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 12,542 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,542 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Snap-on by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Snap-on by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Snap-on by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $155.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.89. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $143.12 and a one year high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The business had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $726,910.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,990 shares of company stock worth $8,775,927 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

