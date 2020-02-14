DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 13,177 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,177 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 819.0% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 185,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 165,178 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,041 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other Whirlpool news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WHR opened at $152.03 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $163.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.25.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.