DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 22,681 Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,681 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Domtar worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,941,000 after buying an additional 164,720 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 11.9% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,636,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,590,000 after purchasing an additional 173,402 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 633,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 4.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 487,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 406,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFS opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Domtar Corp has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $53.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.97.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UFS shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

