DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,648 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 15.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $134.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.24. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.39.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

